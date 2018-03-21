RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - The controversy surrounding confederate monuments in North Carolina continues. On Wednesday, March 21, dozens of people spoke out on whether three monuments at the State Capitol should be removed and relocated.

Last August, a group of protestors tore down a confederate statue in front of the old Durham County Courthouse.

In the days and weeks that followed, Gov. Roy Cooper and the state Department of Administration petitioned the North Carolina Historical Commission to remove three confederate monuments from state property and relocate them to the Bentonville Battlefield, the site of the largest Civil War battle in North Carolina.

“This issue engenders passionate opinions,” said David Ruffin, chairman of the historical commission. “I truly believe we owe each other the dignity and the decorum of the process.”

The commission voted to appoint a committee to study the issue, seek legal advice, and public opinion. On Wednesday they heard from the public.

“Those memorials in state grounds are more than just concrete, they are basically a grave for the men who never came back during the war,” said Gary Williamson.

“When I walk past the monuments it turns my stomach, and those who participated were traitors to the United States of America,” said Winifred Richardson.

A 2015 state law prevents the removal of confederate monuments on public property without legislative approval and limits their relocation.

“For the historical commission to grant the Governor’s request would be in direct violation of the law,” said Frank B. Powell III with the North Carolina Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Some say the statues glorify racism.

“Those in question were placed decades after the conclusion of the civil war,” said Leo Tamburro, a Cary Academy Student. “This was a time at the height of Jim Crow and other forms of racial oppression. For that reason it’s hard to ignore their racist past.”

For many speakers, keeping the statues at the capitol is about honoring their family members who died in the war.

“As a Confederate descendent those monuments mean everything to me,” said Williamson. “We will fight till hell freezes over then we will fight on ice.”

This was a public comment hearing, so no decision was made. The historical commission is expected to vote on it at their next meeting sometime in April.