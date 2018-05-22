NC trooper dies following pursuit-related crash on I-77, authorities say

ELKIN, N.C. (WNCN) - A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper died after slamming their vehicle into a bridge support during a pursuit Monday night, according to highway patrol officials.

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Interstate 77 southbound near mile marker 80.

According to officials, two troopers were running a drivers' license checking station in the area when a vehicle drove through the checking stations without stopping. At that point, the troopers got in their cruisers and pursued the driver who drove through the checkpoint.

During the pursuit, the primary trooper leading the chase noticed the other trooper was no longer behind him, according to officials. The lead trooper turned around and traveled northbound on I-77 and saw that the trooper had crashed.

The law enforcement officer who died has been identified as Trooper Samuel Newton Bullard, 24, a three-year veteran with highway patrol. He was assigned to Surry County and was from Wilkes County.

WFMY A trooper out of Surry County crashed and died on I-77 in Yadkin County Tuesday morning (WFMY)

Authorities said that it appears Bullard ran off the right side of the road, struck a bridge support and came to a rest near mile marker 80.

The chase lasted about three minutes.

Highway patrol is working with other law enforcement agencies to locate the suspect and/or their vehicle, officials said.

Officials said they're not releasing information on the suspected vehicle at this time.

