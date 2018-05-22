Trump doesn't like Kim Jong Un's attitude change
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he doesn't like the change in attitude he's picked up from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump said Tuesday that he detected a shift after Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) met for a second time in China. Trump says he hopes China isn't influencing Kim.
Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet June 12 in Singapore. Trump now says the meeting could be delayed.
The U.S. and China have been negotiating over China's large trade imbalance with the U.S. Trump is also leaning on China to pressure North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.
Kim had South Korean officials inform the White House that he wanted to meet with Trump, but he recently balked in the face of U.S. demands for North Korea's complete denuclearization.
