18-year-old killed in SC waterfall accident identified

Posted: May 22, 2018 02:15 PM EDT

SALEM, S.C. (WSPA) - The body of a woman was recovered Monday following a waterfall accident along Whitewater River in Oconee County. 

Authorities identified the victim as 18-year-old Anna McCall Mimms. The teenager from Seneca would have celebrated her 19th birthday next week. 

According to Oconee County Emergency Services, a caller reported that a woman who was part of a group fell from the falls around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Rescue crews searched Lake Jocassee and land for Mimms for hours Sunday afternoon.

The search was suspended around 8:30 p.m. and resumed Monday morning.

Her body was found about 24 hours later in a pool of water beneath Lower Whitewater Falls along the Whitewater River in Salem.

Mimms is believed to have slipped and fallen around 70 feet.

A vigil was held for Mimms on Monday night. 

Clemson University says Mimms was a student in the Bridge to Clemson program.

They say she had completed her freshman year at Tri-County Technical College and was scheduled to attend Clemson University as a sophomore in Fall 2018.

