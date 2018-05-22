18-year-old killed in SC waterfall accident identified

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Anna McCall Mimms

SALEM, S.C. (WSPA) - The body of a woman was recovered Monday following a waterfall accident along Whitewater River in Oconee County.

Authorities identified the victim as 18-year-old Anna McCall Mimms. The teenager from Seneca would have celebrated her 19th birthday next week.

According to Oconee County Emergency Services, a caller reported that a woman who was part of a group fell from the falls around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Rescue crews searched Lake Jocassee and land for Mimms for hours Sunday afternoon.

The search was suspended around 8:30 p.m. and resumed Monday morning.

Her body was found about 24 hours later in a pool of water beneath Lower Whitewater Falls along the Whitewater River in Salem.

Mimms is believed to have slipped and fallen around 70 feet.

A vigil was held for Mimms on Monday night.

Clemson University says Mimms was a student in the Bridge to Clemson program.

They say she had completed her freshman year at Tri-County Technical College and was scheduled to attend Clemson University as a sophomore in Fall 2018.

