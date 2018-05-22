18-year-old killed in SC waterfall accident identified
SALEM, S.C. (WSPA) - The body of a woman was recovered Monday following a waterfall accident along Whitewater River in Oconee County.
Authorities identified the victim as 18-year-old Anna McCall Mimms. The teenager from Seneca would have celebrated her 19th birthday next week.
According to Oconee County Emergency Services, a caller reported that a woman who was part of a group fell from the falls around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Rescue crews searched Lake Jocassee and land for Mimms for hours Sunday afternoon.
The search was suspended around 8:30 p.m. and resumed Monday morning.
Her body was found about 24 hours later in a pool of water beneath Lower Whitewater Falls along the Whitewater River in Salem.
Mimms is believed to have slipped and fallen around 70 feet.
A vigil was held for Mimms on Monday night.
Clemson University says Mimms was a student in the Bridge to Clemson program.
They say she had completed her freshman year at Tri-County Technical College and was scheduled to attend Clemson University as a sophomore in Fall 2018.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
