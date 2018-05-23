Former reality TV star charged in fatal Virginia crash due in court Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) - A former reality star is expected in court Wednesday morning for a plea hearing after police charged her in a DUI crash that killed a Coast Guardsman in November 2017.

Virginia State Police say Melissa Hancock was driving west in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 264 when she hit a Mazda head-on.

The driver of the Mazda, 29-year-old Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Dill, of Suffolk, died at the hospital.

The Coast Guard says Dill was stationed in Portsmouth. His father-in-law, Steve Rocha, said in November the fatal crash was "so sudden and unexpected."

"We are having dinner one night and then my daughter is having to make the decision to withdraw care from him the next night. It's been devastating to say the least," Rocha said.

Family members say Dill was the designated driver who was picking up his wife and her friends from a club at the Oceanfront.

Court records show Hancock's preliminary breath test was above the legal limit at .112. Hancock reportedly told state police she had had two to four mixed drinks at Peabody's about an hour before the crash.

Hancock is a former reality star who was on the show "Little Women, Atlanta."

