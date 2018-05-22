Police: Woman escapes from trunk at Virginia Walmart, men force her back inside car

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy of WRIC)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) - Authorities are investigating an apparent abduction that occurred at a Chesterfield County Walmart on Sunday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Chesterfield Police responded to the Walmart in the 900 block of Walmart Way, where several witnesses reported that a four-door Sedan, which had Virginia tags and appeared to be green or gold in color, pulled up to the store’s grocery-side doors and a male approached the vehicle.

Police say as he opened one of the vehicle’s doors, the vehicle’s trunk opened and a female jumped out of the trunk and fled. Two males exited the vehicle and chased the female, while the first male got into the vehicle with the driver.

The two males caught the female, who struggled as they forced her through the parking lot and back into the vehicle, police say. The vehicle then left the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

