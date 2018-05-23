Shots fired while WMBB reporter is on air

PANAMA CITY, FL (WNCN) - Several law enforcement agencies are on scene of a shooting in Panama City, Florida where CBS 17's sister station WMBB has a reporter on scene.

WMBB's reporter was near Beck Avenue and 23rd Street where a witness said they heard dozens of shots being fired.

UPDATE: Florida active shooter situation ends with suspect's death

As that interview is taking place, more gunshots can be heard in the background.

The shots can be heard near the 1:30 mark in the video above.

The situation is ongoing as of 12:05 p.m. Walton County SWAT and deputies are on scene as well. Walton County officials are investigating a homicide that happened this morning in Santa Rosa Beach. It is unclear at this time if the two are connected.

According to City of Panama City Public Information Officer Caitlin Lawrence, there has been one civilian who received a minor injury and has been taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. CBS 17 will provide more information as it becomes available.

