South

State police: 1 dead in plane crash near Virginia airport

By:

Posted: May 22, 2018 04:41 PM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2018 04:41 PM EDT

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) - One person was killed after a small plane crashed Tuesday morning near the Chesapeake Regional Airport, according to Virginia State Police.

State police Sgt. Michelle Anaya confirmed the crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Anaya confirmed one person died in the crash.

Anaya said the single-engine, fixed-wing plane crashed in a field less than half a mile from the end of a runway. The plane caught fire after impact.

A near two-mile section of West Road was closed — from Airport Drive to Cornland Road — following the crash. 

Anaya said a preliminary investigation found the plane had taken off from the airport, and was headed to Farmingdale, New York, before it crashed. The pilot was the only person in the plane.

A medical examiner is working to identify the pilot. The Federal Aviation Administration responded to the field to investigate what caused the crash.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

North Carolina News Headlines

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center