State police: 1 dead in plane crash near Virginia airport
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) - One person was killed after a small plane crashed Tuesday morning near the Chesapeake Regional Airport, according to Virginia State Police.
State police Sgt. Michelle Anaya confirmed the crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Anaya confirmed one person died in the crash.
Anaya said the single-engine, fixed-wing plane crashed in a field less than half a mile from the end of a runway. The plane caught fire after impact.
A near two-mile section of West Road was closed — from Airport Drive to Cornland Road — following the crash.
Anaya said a preliminary investigation found the plane had taken off from the airport, and was headed to Farmingdale, New York, before it crashed. The pilot was the only person in the plane.
A medical examiner is working to identify the pilot. The Federal Aviation Administration responded to the field to investigate what caused the crash.
