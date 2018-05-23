Why aren't schools telling parents their child is being bullied?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Shannon McDonald said it wasn't until after her son took his own life that she learned he was being bullied at a Wake County middle school.
So why didn't the school let McDonald know about her son's bullying?
CBS 17's Angela Taylor digs into the school system's policy and why some state lawmakers say a change is needed.
If you know a friend or loved one who may be struggling, tell them help is available. The Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.
