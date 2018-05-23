Florida police officer pays veterinary bill for homeless man's dog
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A master police officer with the Tampa Police Department paid for a veterinary bill for a homeless man's pup.
The story of Master Police Officer Bart Wester was posted by the Vets4Pets Charitable Clinic on Facebook.
The post says a homeless man was panhandling with his dog, Karma, in downtown Tampa. The man was asking for money to get Karma veterinary care.
Instead of arresting the man, Officer Wester took him and Karma to Vets4Pets.
Officer Wester paid the entire veterinary bill.
The officer is a 10 year veteran of the Tampa Police Department.
The clinic thanked him in their post for his kindness.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
