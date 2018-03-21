Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket while North Carolina State's Omer Yurtseven (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket while North Carolina State's Omer Yurtseven (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - N.C. State announced Omer Yurtseven has been granted a release to pursue other basketball opportunities.

Head coach Kevin Keatts released the following statement on Wednesday.

“Omer and I had an opportunity to visit and he expressed his intentions to either pursue a professional career or consider transferring from NC State. We will certainly grant his release. Omer made incredible strides this year, increasing his scoring in ACC play from 4.9 points per game to 14.9, improving his rebounding and hitting 46 percent from three-point range while developing into an All-ACC player. We wish him continued progress and success in his future.”

The Turkish native put his name into the NBA draft last year but eventually returned to Raleigh.

