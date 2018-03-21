UNC football adds Robert Gillespie as assistant coach
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina has hired Robert Gillespie as an assistant football coach.
The school announced the move Wednesday. Gillespie had spent the past five seasons as running backs coach at Tennessee under former coach Butch Jones. He was initially expected to stay on under new coach Jeremy Pruitt before the two sides parted ways in February, with Pruitt hiring Chris Weinke.
UNC coach Larry Fedora cited Gillespie's "well-earned reputation as a great offensive coach and recruiter" in a statement from the school. Gillespie has also coached running backs at West Virginia, Oklahoma State and South Carolina.
