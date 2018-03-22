HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) - HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) - A person was shot in Henderson on Wednesday, March 21, the town's mayor has confirmed.

The person was shot about a block away from the town's post office on Garnett Street on Wednesday evening, but ended up at the post office, Mayor Eddie Ellington said. Evidence markers could be seen along the sidewalk from the post office to Young Avenue.

The person's condition wasn't immediately clear.

The shooting is the latest in a string of shootings in the town of about 15,000, where five people have been fatally shot in the last couple of weeks. The victims have ranged in age from 21 to 31, police said.

“It seems like it may be a retaliation issue, and they may be all linked together. And, that causes alarm for us,” said Ellington. “I don’t think it’s random shootings, and I’ve said before I don’t want citizens to be scared to go to the grocery store and go about their normal routine.”

Earlier Wednesday, the mayor said he had contacted the governor seeking extra help with the crimes. The State Bureau of Investigation is already assisting the city.

Ellington said the police department should have 59 officers but is down by 13. In recent weeks, another three officers were off the streets on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting in mid-February. District Attorney Mike Waters said Wednesday, the three officers will not face charges in that incident.

Police had already made one arrest, and the mayor said Wednesday evening that the suspected shooter had been taken into custody. But several of the shootings remain unsolved.

Rev. Curtis Gatewood, of JUSTICE Ministration, said he’s trying to organize the community as well. He’s planning a march on April 7 and trying to get volunteers to reach out to neighborhoods most impacted by crime.

“And, what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to galvanize the community and let the community know the house is on fire. We need help from the community,” said Gatewood.