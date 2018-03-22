RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Our third snow event of the month has melted away, but there could be a fourth coming this weekend. One thing that's not coming anytime soon is a warmup -- high temperatures will warm up a little bit today and tomorrow, but we'll still be 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

The next chance of rain heads our way by Saturday afternoon, and temperatures will be cold enough Saturday night for the rain to mix with and even change over to snow. Those mixed showers will wind down Sunday morning, but temperatures will be chilly throughout the weekend.

A significant warming trend will finally kick in by the middle of next week, as temperatures will finally climb to near-normal levels by Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thursday will bring clearing skies. The high will be 53. Winds will be from the northwest around 10 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 55, after a morning low of 30.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with rain moving in during the afternoon and continuing overnight. The high will be 47, after a morning low of 33. The rain chance will be 80 percent late in the day.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered mixed rain/snow showers early in the day. The high will be 46, after a morning low of 37. The precipitation chance will be 60 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny. The high will be 51, after a morning low of 30.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 58, after a morning low of 31.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 68, after a morning low of 39.

Follow the CBS 17 Storm Team on social media for the latest weather updates:

Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein: Twitter & Facebook

Meteorologist Paul Heggen: Twitter & Facebook

Meteorologist Erin Clanahan: Twitter & Facebook

Meteorologist Bill Reh: Twitter & Facebook

Meteorologist Kristin Ketchell: Twitter & Facebook

This forecast was prepared by the CBS 17 Storm Team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.