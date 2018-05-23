ALERT DAY: Wednesday brings severe weather threat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Another round of springs storms will move through central North Carolina Wednesday, bringing with it the threat of severe storms. The CBS 17 Storm Team is calling Wednesday a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY for central North Carolina.

Storms that move through will once again have the threat of bring heavy rain and with the amount of water already in the ground from heavy rain earlier this week, it won’t take a lot to cause additional flooding. The heavy rain Wednesday should have enough motion to avoid the type of flooding parts of our area saw Monday.

Storms will also bring the threat of damaging wind as thunderstorms move through. These can be winds around 50-60 mph, strong enough to knock down trees and cause other damage. Large hail and tornadoes are not likely on Wednesday, but while the threat is low, it's not zero. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The timing of the storms will be mainly in the afternoon and evening and develop as a weak cold front moves into the state. The front will finally push through sometime early Thursday, but it is not expected to bring much relief from the heat and humidity.

Mainly drier weather will return Thursday and Friday before scattered showers and storms will pop back up for the Memorial Day weekend.