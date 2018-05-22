Top Stories

Orange County News
Video shows 2 running after SUV smashes into Hillsborough Verizon for store robbery

Video shows 2 running after SUV smashes into Hillsborough Verizon for store robbery

Local News
Bodies recovered from Kerr Lake identified as missing Henderson couple

Bodies recovered from Kerr Lake identified as missing Henderson couple

Orange County News
NC police warn toy guns have 'same appearance' as real firearms

NC police warn toy guns have 'same appearance' as real firearms

National News
U.S. agents fire tear gas as migrants try to breach fence; border crossing closed

U.S. agents fire tear gas as migrants try to breach fence; border crossing closed

North Carolina News
Person changing tire along I-85 in NC killed by drunken driver, troopers say
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Person changing tire along I-85 in NC killed by drunken driver, troopers say

More Top Stories

Local News Headlines

National News Headlines

Around the South

Check This Out!

Trending Stories

Get the Scoop

CBS 17 On Alexa
Get CBS 17 News on Alexa
Now you can ask Alexa for your daily news headlines and weather forecast. Presented by UNC Healthcare and The Jim Allen Group. Learn More
Paul Heggen's Weather Blog
Paul Heggen's Weather Blog
Warning: Weather Nerd Crossing! Go beyond the forecast and learn about why our weather changes. Learn More
Home for the Holidays
Home for the Holidays
Prepare for the holiday season and enter for your chance to have your mortgage paid for a FULL YEAR! Learn More

WNCN current temperatures

3 Day Forecast

  • Today

    62° / 34°
    AM Light Rain 70%

  • Tomorrow

    49° / 26°
    Partly Cloudy 0%

  • Wednesday

    45° / 26°
    Sunny 0%