Breaking News
New charges for former Orange County band teacher in decades-old sexual assault case

10-Day Forecast

Broken Clouds

Raleigh

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Durham

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Fayetteville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rocky Mount

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Carthage

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Chapel Hill

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Don't Miss