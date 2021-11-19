17 Days of Christmas – Jernigan’s Trading Post

DENVER (AP) — The Denver suburb of Aurora has agreed to pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the parents of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died after suburban Denver police stopped him on the street and put him in a neckhold two years ago, a family attorney said Friday.

A judge accepted terms of the settlement Friday, said Qusair Mohamedbhai, an attorney for the mother, Sheneen McClain.