China 2022

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hunger Action Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
1 dead, woman wounded in separate Durham shootings
Hundreds march for abortion rights in downtown Raleigh
Video
NC teen out of jail after making false mass violence threats against several schools, officials say
Video
Man accused of punching flight attendant was hearing voices, prosecutors say
Video
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
100+ Cape Fear Valley Health employees remain unvaccinated on day of COVID-19 vaccine deadline
Video
Top Stories
‘Long haul’ COVID-19 may qualify as disability
Top Stories
Duke, UNC play role in COVID-19 pill treatment potentially on the way
Video
Red COVID? Why the partisan gap around vaccines is growing wider in NC
Video
California to require all schoolchildren to get COVID shots
Orange County’s lead in NC vaccine race shrinks. Why?
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Can bugs still bug us as the weather cools down?
Video
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Victor forms, expected to become hurricane
Video
Magnitude 2.5 earthquake hits western NC, two other states Saturday morning
Tropical Storm Sam forms, expected to become major hurricane over the coming days
Video
Tropical Storm Rose Moves North, Tropical Storm Peter Gets Stronger
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Hundreds march for abortion rights in downtown Raleigh
Video
Top Stories
NC teen out of jail after making false mass violence threats against several schools, officials say
Video
Top Stories
Man accused of punching flight attendant was hearing voices, prosecutors say
Video
Man with baseball bat, knife kills 2 coworkers; 3rd victim not expected to survive, sheriff says
Video
NC deputy and suspect shot Friday during standoff at house; man facing several charges
Video
Howell shines as UNC tops rival Duke, 38-7
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
No. 23 NC State now 4-1 with 34-27 win over Louisiana Tech
Top Stories
Kentucky rallies past No. 10 Florida 20-13 in SEC showdown
LEADING OFF: Who’s in? Final day scramble for AL wild cards
Red Sox rally in 9th, on brink of clinching wild-card berth
Giants miss chance to clinch NL West, fall to Padres in 10th
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
China 2022
History-making Utah athlete training to represent Ghana in Winter Olympics
Video
Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics
US athlete hopes switch to skiing leads to trip to Beijing
Video
Hubbell, Donohue eye Beijing Olympics to close out partnership
Video
USOPC: American hopefuls for Beijing Games must have vaccine
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
More China 2022 Headlines
IOC urges Olympic teams to ask for more vaccines
Trending Stories
1 dead, woman wounded in separate Durham shootings
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old son as search continues for ‘armed and dangerous’ Clayton murder suspect
Video
North Carolina inmate on death row releases rap song from behind bars
Video
Wig-wearing woman captured on surveillance video trying to cash stolen check, Raleigh police say
Gallery
17-year-old shot after Durham high school football game; up to 15 gunshots fired, parent says
Video
Authorities investigating multiple road-rage shootings along I-95 in Johnston County
Video
Fire erupts in Durham business overnight
Click here for full list of trending stories