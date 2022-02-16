Olympics Live: US, Canada both out of men’s hockey

BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 16: Team United States looks on during overtime against Team Slovakia during the Men’s Ice Hockey Quarterfinal match between Team United States and Team Slovakia on Day 12 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Indoor Stadium on February 16, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

BEIJING (AP) – The United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics in stunning fashion after blowing a late lead.

Slovakia beat the U.S. 3-2 in a shootout Wednesday to knock the top-seeded Americans out in the quarterfinals.

Canada also exited hours after the U.S. with a 2-0 loss to Sweden.

It’s the first Olympic semifinals without the U.S. and Canada since 2006.

The U.S. led for almost half the game before the tying goal when Slovakia pulled its goaltender for an extra attacker to play 6-on-5. Slovakia forward Juraj Slafkovsky scored his tournament-leading fifth goal of the tournament.

The Russians and Finland also moved on to the semifinals.