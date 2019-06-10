3-Degree Guarantee

Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein and welcome to the 3-Degree Guarantee!  Every night during our 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts, the CBS 17 Storm Team shows you how accurate our forecast was from the day before. If we get the forecast correct within 3 degrees (plus or minus), we donate $50 to a charity – and our friends at Allen Kelly & Co. match that donation.  At the end of the month we donate it to our selected charity in the form of one of those giant checks you see on TV!

If you have a charity you would like us to consider, we only ask that the charity be in good standing and be designated a 501(c)3 non-profit by the IRS.

Please email your nominations to wes@cbs17.com.

This month's charity: Fathers Forever

Date Forecasted Temperature Actual Temperature Total Donated
June 1 84 83 $100
June 2 89 88 $200
June 3 81 81 $300
June 4 82 84 $400
June 5 87 88 $500
June 6 90 90 $600
June 7 82 78 $600
June 8 78 79 $700
June 9 81 80 $800
June 10 83 87 $800
June 11 80 81 $900
June 12 75 74 $1,000
June 13 82 79 $1,100
June 14 78 78 $1,200
June 15 83 83 $1,300
June 16 90 89 $1,400
June 17 91 93 $1,500
June 18 90 91 $1,600
June 19 88 88 $1,700
June 20 92 93 $1,800
June 21 88 85 $1,900
June 22 83 84 $2,000
June 23 84 81 $2,100
June 24 92 95 $2,200
June 25 90 Coming soon! Coming soon!

Year/Month Charity Name Monthly Total
Feb. 2014 Big Brothers Big Sisters $1,050
March 2014 Meals On Wheels $1,100
April 2014 Junior Achievement $1,300
May 2014 Habitat For Humanity $1,350
June 2014 Fort Bragg Fisher House $1,400
July 2014 Girls On The Run $1,050
August 2014 Inter-Faith Food Shuttle $1,100
September 2014 Urban Ministries $1,250
October 2014 Kay Yow Cancer Fund $1,450
November 2014 Alliance Medical Ministry $1,300
December 2014 Zach's Toy Chest $1,250
January 2015 Coalition To Unchain Dogs $2,200
February 2015 March Of Dimes $2,200
March 2015 United Arts Council $2,100
April 2015 Exchange Family Center $2,500
May 2015 House Of Hope $2,700
June 2015 InterAct $2,600
July 2015 Triangle Family Services $2,300
August 2015 Brown Bag Ministry $2,700
September 2015 Lukemia & Lymphoma Society $2,800
October 2015 Haven House Services $2,800
November 2015 Food Bank $2,400
December 2015 S.A.V.E. $2,800
January 2016 Duke Homecare & Hospice $2,300
February 2016 American Heart Association $2,500
March 2016 Assistance League - Triangle $2,600
April 2016 MADD - NC $2,700
May 2016 Clean Water For NC $2,200
June 2016 Carolina Tiger Rescue $2,700
July 2016 Transitions Life Care $2,800
August 2016 American Cancer Society $2,600
September 2016 Seth's Wish $2,100
October 2016 Tammy Lynn Center $2,900
November 2016 Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central NC $2,500
December 2016 Ronald McDonald House of Durham/Wake $2,700
January 2017 Triangle Radio Reading Service $1,900
February 2017 Unchain Cumberland County $2,100
March 2017 Note in Pocket $2,600
April 2017 Helene Foundation $2,500
May 2017 A Helping Hand $2,600
June 2017 Compass Center for Women and Families $2,800
July 2017 Triangle Down Syndrome Network $3,000
August 2017 Johnston Health Foundation $2,500
September 2017 Marbles Kids Museum $2,600
October 2017 Chapel Hill Breast Cancer Foundation $2,600
November 2017 Wake Enterprises $2,500
December 2017 Mended Hearts $2,400
January 2018 Caring House $2,300
February 2018 P.O.R.C.H. $2,300
March 2018 Think Smart $2,200
April 2018 Soldiers and Airmen Assistance Fund $2,500
May 2018 Triangle Land Conservancy $2,700
June 2018 Hope Reins $2,500
July 2018 Made 4 Me $2,800
August 2018 Read & Feed $2,900
September 2018 Healing Transitions $2,300
October 2018 Designing Station $2,800
November 2018 Saving Grace $2,500
December 2018 Project Linus $2,900
January 2019 New Voices $2,900
February 2019 Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation $2,100
March 2019 Diamonds in the Ruff Canine Rescue $3,000
April 2019 Triangle South Literacy Works $2,400
May 2019 Mothers and their Children $2,800
TOTAL MONEY DONATED: $145,900

