Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein and welcome to the 3-Degree Guarantee! Every night during our 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts, the CBS 17 Storm Team shows you how accurate our forecast was from the day before. If we get the forecast correct within 3 degrees (plus or minus), we donate $50 to a charity – and our friends at Allen Kelly & Co. match that donation. At the end of the month we donate it to our selected charity in the form of one of those giant checks you see on TV!
If you have a charity you would like us to consider, we only ask that the charity be in good standing and be designated a 501(c)3 non-profit by the IRS.
Please email your nominations to wes@cbs17.com.
This month's charity: Fathers Forever
|Date
|Forecasted Temperature
|Actual Temperature
|Total Donated
|June 1
|84
|83
|$100
|June 2
|89
|88
|$200
|June 3
|81
|81
|$300
|June 4
|82
|84
|$400
|June 5
|87
|88
|$500
|June 6
|90
|90
|$600
|June 7
|82
|78
|$600
|June 8
|78
|79
|$700
|June 9
|81
|80
|$800
|June 10
|83
|87
|$800
|June 11
|80
|81
|$900
|June 12
|75
|74
|$1,000
|June 13
|82
|79
|$1,100
|June 14
|78
|78
|$1,200
|June 15
|83
|83
|$1,300
|June 16
|90
|89
|$1,400
|June 17
|91
|93
|$1,500
|June 18
|90
|91
|$1,600
|June 19
|88
|88
|$1,700
|June 20
|92
|93
|$1,800
|June 21
|88
|85
|$1,900
|June 22
|83
|84
|$2,000
|June 23
|84
|81
|$2,100
|June 24
|92
|95
|$2,200
|June 25
|90
|Coming soon!
|Coming soon!
3-Degree Guarantee Totals
|Year/Month
|Charity Name
|Monthly Total
|Feb. 2014
|Big Brothers Big Sisters
|$1,050
|March 2014
|Meals On Wheels
|$1,100
|April 2014
|Junior Achievement
|$1,300
|May 2014
|Habitat For Humanity
|$1,350
|June 2014
|Fort Bragg Fisher House
|$1,400
|July 2014
|Girls On The Run
|$1,050
|August 2014
|Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
|$1,100
|September 2014
|Urban Ministries
|$1,250
|October 2014
|Kay Yow Cancer Fund
|$1,450
|November 2014
|Alliance Medical Ministry
|$1,300
|December 2014
|Zach's Toy Chest
|$1,250
|January 2015
|Coalition To Unchain Dogs
|$2,200
|February 2015
|March Of Dimes
|$2,200
|March 2015
|United Arts Council
|$2,100
|April 2015
|Exchange Family Center
|$2,500
|May 2015
|House Of Hope
|$2,700
|June 2015
|InterAct
|$2,600
|July 2015
|Triangle Family Services
|$2,300
|August 2015
|Brown Bag Ministry
|$2,700
|September 2015
|Lukemia & Lymphoma Society
|$2,800
|October 2015
|Haven House Services
|$2,800
|November 2015
|Food Bank
|$2,400
|December 2015
|S.A.V.E.
|$2,800
|January 2016
|Duke Homecare & Hospice
|$2,300
|February 2016
|American Heart Association
|$2,500
|March 2016
|Assistance League - Triangle
|$2,600
|April 2016
|MADD - NC
|$2,700
|May 2016
|Clean Water For NC
|$2,200
|June 2016
|Carolina Tiger Rescue
|$2,700
|July 2016
|Transitions Life Care
|$2,800
|August 2016
|American Cancer Society
|$2,600
|September 2016
|Seth's Wish
|$2,100
|October 2016
|Tammy Lynn Center
|$2,900
|November 2016
|Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central NC
|$2,500
|December 2016
|Ronald McDonald House of Durham/Wake
|$2,700
|January 2017
|Triangle Radio Reading Service
|$1,900
|February 2017
|Unchain Cumberland County
|$2,100
|March 2017
|Note in Pocket
|$2,600
|April 2017
|Helene Foundation
|$2,500
|May 2017
|A Helping Hand
|$2,600
|June 2017
|Compass Center for Women and Families
|$2,800
|July 2017
|Triangle Down Syndrome Network
|$3,000
|August 2017
|Johnston Health Foundation
|$2,500
|September 2017
|Marbles Kids Museum
|$2,600
|October 2017
|Chapel Hill Breast Cancer Foundation
|$2,600
|November 2017
|Wake Enterprises
|$2,500
|December 2017
|Mended Hearts
|$2,400
|January 2018
|Caring House
|$2,300
|February 2018
|P.O.R.C.H.
|$2,300
|March 2018
|Think Smart
|$2,200
|April 2018
|Soldiers and Airmen Assistance Fund
|$2,500
|May 2018
|Triangle Land Conservancy
|$2,700
|June 2018
|Hope Reins
|$2,500
|July 2018
|Made 4 Me
|$2,800
|August 2018
|Read & Feed
|$2,900
|September 2018
|Healing Transitions
|$2,300
|October 2018
|Designing Station
|$2,800
|November 2018
|Saving Grace
|$2,500
|December 2018
|Project Linus
|$2,900
|January 2019
|New Voices
|$2,900
|February 2019
|Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
|$2,100
|March 2019
|Diamonds in the Ruff Canine Rescue
|$3,000
|April 2019
|Triangle South Literacy Works
|$2,400
|May 2019
|Mothers and their Children
|$2,800
|TOTAL MONEY DONATED:
|$145,900