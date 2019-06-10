Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein and welcome to the 3-Degree Guarantee! Every night during our 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts, the CBS 17 Storm Team shows you how accurate our forecast was from the day before. If we get the forecast correct within 3 degrees (plus or minus), we donate $50 to a charity – and our friends at Allen Kelly & Co. match that donation. At the end of the month we donate it to our selected charity in the form of one of those giant checks you see on TV!

If you have a charity you would like us to consider, we only ask that the charity be in good standing and be designated a 501(c)3 non-profit by the IRS.

Please email your nominations to wes@cbs17.com.

This month's charity: Fathers Forever Date Forecasted Temperature Actual Temperature Total Donated June 1 84 83 $100 June 2 89 88 $200 June 3 81 81 $300 June 4 82 84 $400 June 5 87 88 $500 June 6 90 90 $600 June 7 82 78 $600 June 8 78 79 $700 June 9 81 80 $800 June 10 83 87 $800 June 11 80 81 $900 June 12 75 74 $1,000 June 13 82 79 $1,100 June 14 78 78 $1,200 June 15 83 83 $1,300 June 16 90 89 $1,400 June 17 91 93 $1,500 June 18 90 91 $1,600 June 19 88 88 $1,700 June 20 92 93 $1,800 June 21 88 85 $1,900 June 22 83 84 $2,000 June 23 84 81 $2,100 June 24 92 95 $2,200 June 25 90 Coming soon! Coming soon!