CBS 17 Cares: Fayetteville Fire Department

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, CBS 17’s Sheena Elzie stopped by the Fayetteville Fire Department to deliver lunch to the first responders.
It’s something that CBS 17 does every week as part of CBS 17 Cares with John Hiester Automotive.
The firefighters were doing their annual Active Assailant Training when CBS 17 stopped by. The training is something that all 330 members of the fire department will go through this month.
