CBS 17 Cares: Fayetteville Fire Department

First Responders
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, CBS 17’s Sheena Elzie stopped by the Fayetteville Fire Department to deliver lunch to the first responders.

It’s something that CBS 17 does every week as part of CBS 17 Cares with John Hiester Automotive.

The firefighters were doing their annual Active Assailant Training when CBS 17 stopped by. The training is something that all 330 members of the fire department will go through this month.

Latest stories on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss