FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 Cares honored first responders at the Fayetteville Police Department on Wednesday.
CBS 17’s Kayla Strayer talked with Lt. DeJesus about announcing a new location being added to help victims of domestic violence.
You can watch the interview below.
First Responders is sponsored by the John Hiester automotive group.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- CBS 17 Cares | Fayetteville Police Department
- K-9 bites cow, SC deputy tases K-9, cow kicks deputy
- Thursday Fur-cast | January 23
- Popular Durham seafood restaurant reopens 9 months after deadly downtown gas explosion
- Wake County farmers, fire department impacted after road washed away in summer remains closed
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now