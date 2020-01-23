CBS 17 Cares | Fayetteville Police Department

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 Cares honored first responders at the Fayetteville Police Department on Wednesday.

CBS 17’s Kayla Strayer talked with Lt. DeJesus about announcing a new location being added to help victims of domestic violence.

You can watch the interview below.

First Responders is sponsored by the John Hiester automotive group.

More headlines from CBS17.com: