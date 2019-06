GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17’s Russ Bowen spoke with Deputy Fire Chief Tim Herman about the new addition of Automatic Vehicle Locator technology to Garner Fire Vehicles.

That technology aims to improve response times to emergencies in Garner.

The new technology routes the closest Fire Rescue Team no matter where they are.

Calls are no longer restricted to the fire station which is eliminating district lines and allowing responders to get the most critical calls first.