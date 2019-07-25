CBS 17 Cares: Goldsboro police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 Cares honored first responders at the Goldsboro Police Department on Wednesday.

CBS 17’s Felicia Bolton spoke with Goldsboro Police Chief Michael West about how the department is making improvements to better serve their community.

Listen in! Sponsored by the John Hiester Automotive Group.

CBS 17 Cares is honoring first responders at the Goldsboro Police Department today. Our Felicia Bolton is talking with Goldsboro Police Chief Michael West about how the department is making improvements to better serve their community. Listen in! Sponsored by the John Hiester automotive group – http://www.heisterautomotivegroup.com/. Posted by WNCN on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now