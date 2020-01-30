CBS 17 Cares | Wake County Sheriff’s Office

First Responders

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 Cares honored first responders at the Wake County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

CBS 17’s Angela Taylor talked with Sgt. Wall about their Tactical Response Team.

Every week, CBS 17 and John Hiester Automotive team up to provide free lunch for local first responders.

First Responders is sponsored by the John Hiester Automotive Group.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss