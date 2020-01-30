CBS 17 Cares | Wake County Sheriff’s Office

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 Cares honored first responders at the Wake County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.
CBS 17’s Angela Taylor talked with Sgt. Wall about their Tactical Response Team.
Every week, CBS 17 and John Hiester Automotive team up to provide free lunch for local first responders.
First Responders is sponsored by the John Hiester Automotive Group.
