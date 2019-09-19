CBS 17 Cares: Wendell Police Department

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Hutton Jr. visited the Wendell Police Department on Wednesday, honoring first responders by providing lunch as part of CBS 17 Cares.

Every week, CBS 17 and John Hiester Automotive Group team up to provide local first responders with lunch as a way of saying “thank you” for the work they do.

Wendell Police Capt. Slaughter spoke with Hutton about everything going on in Wendell, such as the Harvest Festival, which is Oct. 5. The police department is also teaming up with the Wendell Fire Department on Oct. 19 for a drug take back event.

Next weekend, on Sept. 28, the International Food Festival will be held in the town.

The police department is also hiring, so if you or anyone you know is interested, make sure to apply!

