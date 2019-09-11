Goldsboro Fire Department receives grant from Duke Energy

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Fire Department received a $6,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation that will help create a more powerful and resilient community in Goldsboro.

The grant will fund equipment that will improve communications at the scene of an emergency event.

“Improving communications was a focal point for this year’s grant submissions. Frequently dropped calls on emergency scenes and or during investigations are all too common,” said Goldsboro Fire Chief Joe Dixon. “It was obvious that the funds could assist in making a huge impact on communications associated with our efforts to protect and serve the community.”

The Goldsboro Fire Department is one of 65 organizations in North Carolina to collectively receive $1.1 million in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation.

The fire department will use its share of the money to purchase a mobile repeater system that will help reduce dropped calls.

“The immediate benefit is that those personnel operating in adverse conditions in order to protect lives and property can maintain situational awareness,” Dixon said. “This includes a constant exchange of information critical to a timely and successful outcome.”

“Duke Energy stands with our communities as they recover from the devastation of recent storms, and we want to help them become more resilient to the impacts of future storms,” said Stephen De May, North Carolina president, Duke Energy.

The Duke Energy Foundation’s Powerful Communities program makes strategic investments to build powerful communities where our natural resources thrive, students can excel and a talented workforce drives economic prosperity for all. The Foundation annually funds more than $30 million to communities throughout Duke Energy’s seven-state service area.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now