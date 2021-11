WASHINGTON (WDVM/WAVY) -- A Norfolk woman who was dressed as a UPS employee is facing a number of gun-related charges after shooting a woman in Northeast D.C. on Friday night.

At around 9:30 on Friday night, Metropolitan Police responded to the 1600 block of Rosedale Street to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside of her home. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.