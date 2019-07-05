Keep CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Early Thursday morning, DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse blacked out CBS 17 to local subscribers.

Our programming was cut off despite an offer by Nexstar, our parent company, to an unconditional extension of the existing distribution agreement to August 2.

This means Direct TV and U-Verse customers will no longer receive popular CBS 17 programming including 60 Minutes, Big Brother, The Price is Right and Young and the Restless.

All of our programming is still available free with an over the air antenna and all CBS 17 newscasts are live streamed on CBS17.com. That’s where you can find more information on the blackout.

To have your service restored call Direct TV and AT&T U-Verse at 800-288-2020 and tell them to bring back CBS17. Thank you for your patience and understanding.