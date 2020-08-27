Since 2011, AMIkids Infinity Wake County has been dedicated to helping kids discover the potential within them, transform their lives and strengthen our community. We created AMIkids Infinity Wake County to better serve kids in the Raleigh area who are struggling in school, displaying learning disabilities or behavioral issues. This alternative school allows our kids to find solutions to their issues and catch up on their grades and classes to be re-inserted into their schools, or complete their high school

We are grateful for our partnerships with the following over the years:

Shaw University

North Carolina Central University

North Carolina State American Justice Corps

University of North Carolina

Duke Energy

All Saints United Methodist Church

North Carolina Association of Educators

Wake County Human Services

Breaking Barriers Catching Hope

Each has contributed in making it possible for students to receive a wealth of resources toward obtaining employment and enrolling into a college after graduating.

You can donate to AMIKids at give.amikids.org/infinitywake