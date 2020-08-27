Buy Local CBS 17
AMIKids

AMIKids Wake County

Since 2011, AMIkids Infinity Wake County has been dedicated to helping kids discover the potential within them, transform their lives and strengthen our community. We created AMIkids Infinity Wake County to better serve kids in the Raleigh area who are struggling in school, displaying learning disabilities or behavioral issues. This alternative school allows our kids to find solutions to their issues and catch up on their grades and classes to be re-inserted into their schools, or complete their high school

We are grateful for our partnerships with the following over the years:

  • Shaw University
  • North Carolina Central University
  • North Carolina State
    • American Justice Corps
  • University of North Carolina
  • Duke Energy
  • All Saints United Methodist Church
  • North Carolina Association of Educators
  • Wake County Human Services
  • Breaking Barriers Catching Hope

Each has contributed in making it possible for students to receive a wealth of resources toward obtaining employment and enrolling into a college after graduating.

You can donate to AMIKids at give.amikids.org/infinitywake

Locations

AMIKids Infinity Wake

3351 Carl Sandburg Ct.

Raleigh, NC 27610

919-530-0738

Durham office
4905 Pine cone drive suite 10
Durham NC 27707

Wilmington office 
890 South Kerr Ave., Suite 210
Wilmington, NC 28403

Greenville office 
845 Johns Hopkins Dr., Suite C
Greenville, NC 27834

Morganton office 
413 South King St.
Morganton, NC 28655

Winston-Salem office
717 Marshall St. SW
Winston-Salem, NC 27104

