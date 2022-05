May 30

THE MILITARY AND VETERANS CRISIS LINE

Help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year for veterans in crisis and their families and friends.If you or someone you know is experiencing the symptoms of emotional distress, including thoughts of suicide, immediate help is available by calling 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1). Confidential help is also available in a chat online, or by sending a text message to 838255.