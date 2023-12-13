2024 Lexus GX teaser

The redesigned 2024 Lexus GX revealed in June is due in showrooms early next year and will carry a starting price of $64,250, Lexus announced on Wednesday.



The figure, which includes a $1,350 destination charge, is for the entry-level GX 550 Premium grade.

Five additional grades will be offered, including a GX 550 Premium+ and GX 550 Overtrail both starting from $69,250, a GX 550 Luxury and GX 550 Overtrail+ both starting from $77,250, and a swanky GX 550 Luxury+ starting from $81,250. All figures include destination.

The related 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser is due to start sales next spring. Pricing for the Toyota hasn’t been announced, but officials have hinted at a starting price in the mid-$50,000 range.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

All 2024 GX SUVs will come with the same twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V-6 delivering 349 hp. The engine will be hooked to a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel-drive system with a 2-speed transfer case and a Torsen limited-slip center differential as standard. Lexus has confirmed that a hybrid powertrain will be available at a later date.

Standard features in the entry-level GX 550 Premium grade will include many luxuries like heated and cooled front seats, a leather steering wheel, a 10-speaker audio system (a 21-speaker Mark Levinson system is available), a wireless smartphone charger, a sunroof, LED headlights, and 20-inch wheels. A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a 14.0-inch infotainment screen, and seating for seven will also be standard. A head-up display will be available.

Anyone serious about off-roading will want to go with the GX 550 Overtrail+. It is the new GX’s most capable grade and will come with 18-inch wheels, 33-inch Toyo Open Country All-Terrain tires, and an aluminum skid plate all as standard.

Production of the GX is handled at Toyota’s plant in Tahara, Japan.

Related Articles