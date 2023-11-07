After getting minor changes for 2023, the Lexus LX carries over into the new model year as-is.

Redesigned for the 2022 model year and sold exclusively in LX 600 guise, the current-generation LX shares the GA-F platform with the most recent full-size Toyota Land Cruiser, known as internally as the 300 series. This version of the Land Cruiser isn’t coming to the U.S.; the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser announced earlier this year for this market is a smaller model closer in size to the Lexus GX.

2024 Lexus LX

Platform sharing means the Lexus LX offers impressive off-road capability, enhanced by Multi-Terrain Select off-road drive modes, Crawl Control and hill-descent control driver aids, a Multi-Terrain Monitor camera system, and height-adjustable suspension. But with the U.S.-spec Land Cruiser becoming smaller and less expensive, the LX is now the undisputed flagship of Toyota/Lexus off-roaders.

Unlike Toyota models, the LX combines off-road ability with added luxury and an elaborate infotainment system. The latter consists of a dual-screen setup with a 12.3-inch upper and 7.0-inch lower screen, along with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

2024 Lexus LX

The sole powertrain remains a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V-6 producing 409 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission and standard four-wheel-drive system with low range.

Pricing starts at $90,515 with the mandatory $1,350 destination charge—a minuscule $10 more than the 2023 model. In addition to the unnamed base trim level, Lexus offers Premium ($98,465), F Sport Handling ($104,725), Luxury ($106,465), and Ultra Luxury ($130,605) grades. The 2024 Lexus LX is expected to reach dealerships before the end of the year.

