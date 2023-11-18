The Nissan Armada enters the 2024 model year without its former base S grade, effectively raising the price of the full-size SUV.

The lineup now consists of SV, SL, and Platinum grades, with the lowest SV grade starting at $57,345, including a $1,895 destination charge. That’s $4,850 more than the 2023 model-year‘s base price which was for an Armada S grade. The SL and Platinum grades start at $61,165 and $69,415, respectively. Four-wheel drive remains a $3,000 option over the standard rear-wheel drive.

No other changes were made for 2024. The current-generation Armada was launched in 2016 as a 2017 model in the U.S., but in other markets, where it’s badged as the Patrol, it’s been on sale since 2010. Nissan gave it a refresh for the 2021 model year and added Amazon Alexa voice control and some additional convenience features for 2023.

The Armada is related to the Infiniti QX80 and shares the luxury SUV’s sole powertrain: a 5.6-liter V-8 produces 400 hp, and is connected to a 7-speed automatic transmission. Nissan claims a robust 8,500-pound towing capacity. The optional four-wheel-drive system also has a 2-speed transfer case, making the Armada more capable off-road than some other big SUVs.

2024 Nissan Armada

The standard seating configuration is three rows with 60/40 split-folding second and third rows, but second-row captain’s chairs are available. A 12.3-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and wireless AppleCarPlay is standard. Range-topping Platinum models also get quilted leather upholstery and 22-inch wheels.

A redesigned Nissan Patrol has been spotted testing, suggesting that the Armada is also about to come in for a redesign. It will likely happen next year since the related QX80 has been confirmed by Infiniti for a redesign next year. The new QX80 was previewed in the summer by the QX Monograph concept.

Like the redesigned QX80, the redesigned Armada is expected to downsize from the current naturally aspirated V-8 to a twin-turbo V-6. That’s a move some rivals have already made, with the 2023 Toyota Sequoia also adding hybrid power with its latest redesign. Nissan will also have less use for the V-8 now that the Titan pickup truck is being discontinued.

