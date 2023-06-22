The seventh-generation Ford Mustang is set to race all over the world in a number of different categories, with the latest of the many planned Mustang race cars scheduled to debut at Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps Circuit on June 28.

The car Ford will unveil is the Mustang GT4, designed for privateer racing in the popular GT4 class. GT4 cars are currently eligible to race in multiple series in the U.S. and Europe, so there will be plenty of options for teams purchasing a Mustang GT4. Multimatic Motorsports, which developed the successful Ford GT racer, will build the cars for all customer globally. The company also helped Ford Performance develop the car.

Other details are being kept until the reveal, but based on GT4 rules, expect this Mustang to hew closer to the road-going version than the Mustang GT3 revealed earlier this month. That car has been confirmed for North America’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the global FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). Entry in the latter means the Mustang GT3 will race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024.

Mustang-derived race cars are already competing in Australia’s Supercars series and the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series, although the NASCAR versions still wear bodywork from the outgoing sixth-generation model for the time being.

Ford is also known to be working on a Mustang Dark Horse R race car that could form the basis of a new one-make series. It’s based on the track-focused Mustang Dark Horse road car, which will sit above the GT in the 2024 Mustang lineup, taking the place of models such as the Bullitt and Mach 1. It packs a 500-hp version of the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8, and will offer carbon-fiber wheels as a standalone option.

The 2024 Ford Mustang is scheduled to go on sale later this summer. Expect to see the GT4 race car on track next year.

