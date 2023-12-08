Lamborghini marks its 60th anniversary this year, and to celebrate the automaker has been unveiling a series of one-off cars.

There was the Huracán Sterrato Opera Unica with a wild paint job, as well as the Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario with performance upgrades developed by Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse motorsports department. Lamborghini has now added the Revuelto Opera Unica to the series, unveiled this week during Art Basel Miami Beach.

Like the previous two cars, the Revuelto Opera Unica is the result of the Opera Unica program offered by Lamborghini’s Ad Personam personalization department. It used to be that ordering up a wild paint scheme required finding an aftermarket business, but manufacturers of high-end vehicles have started offering the option from the factory, and with the same quality to the design and finish as the standard cars leaving the factory.

The paint finish for the Revuelto Opera Unica was applied by hand and consists of fades from purple (Viola Pasifae) to black (Nero Helene), combined with brushstroke details of warm and cool colors. The whole process took 435 hours to complete, including testing and practicing of painting techniques.

Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica

Changes were applied to the cabin, which took an additional 220 hours to complete. The same base color theme of purple and black is repeated inside, and is joined by 60th anniversary logos and brushstroke colors in certain areas, like on the starter button.

The Revuelto made its debut in March, and while it may appear similar to its Aventador predecessor, it represents a ground-up redesign that in addition to electrification includes a new carbon-fiber tub, a new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a newly developed V-12. Lamborghini’s plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, also needed to be upgraded to accommodate production of the car.

The powertrain consists of a 6.5-liter V-12 and trio of electric motors. Two of the electric motors are at the front axle and work independently, and the third is integrated with the rear-mounted transmission. Combined output is 1,001 hp, which Lamborghini claims is enough for performance numbers of 2.5 seconds in the 0-62 mph run and a top speed of 218 mph. A 3.8-kwh battery also means a small electric range is possible. A similar setup, likely with a twin-turbocharged V-8 instead of the V-12, is expected to feature in plug-in hybrid successor to the Huracán due late next year.

The Revuelto is priced from just above $600,000 in the U.S. Deliveries have just started, but anyone yet to order a car better be prepared to wait (or pay hefty markups on the used market) as the production run for the next two years already has been allocated.

