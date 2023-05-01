Porsche this year is celebrating its 75th anniversary of building sports cars, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans race is marking its own centennial.

In honor of both anniversaries, Porsche’s trio of 963 LMDh race cars set for the French classic will feature a psychedelic livery in which each color used has its own Le Mans history.

The core element is a set of 15 racing stripes made of seven colors that flare out as they reach the rear of the car.

The green used is a nod to the “Hippie” Porsche 917 that raced at Le Mans in 1970. Likewise, the orange is a nod to the Gulf Porsche 917 that also raced in 1970. Other cars recognized include the red Salzburg Porsche 917 from 1970, the “Pink Pig” Porsche 917 from 1971, the Martini Porsche 936 from 1977, the Rothmans Porsche 956 from 1983, and the Porsche RS Spyder with which the Penske team, Porsche’s partner for the 963 program, raced in the American Le Mans Series from 2006 to 2008.

“Hippie” 1970 Porsche 917 race car

To make the cars easily identifiable for fans, each features a different color for its central fin: black for the number 5 car, white for number 6, and red for number 75.

In the World Endurance Championship, which is highlighted by the Le Mans race, the 963 LMDh competes in the premier Hyperclass eligible for LMDh and LMH race cars. This year, Cadillac will also show up to Le Mans with a trio of V-Series.R LMDh racers. Ferrari is also set to make its return to the top class with its 499P LMH.

The race is scheduled for the weekend starting June 10.

Related Articles