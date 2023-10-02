Porsche used its Rennsport Reunion gathering held last week at California’s Laguna Seca racetrack to present a 718 Cayman GT4 RS developed in partnership with Tag Heuer.

The car celebrates the 70th anniversary of the running of a pair of 550 Coupes in the 1953 Carrera Panamericana, and just two of the 718s will be built, one for each of the 550 Coupes that competed in the Mexican race. It also celebrates the 60th anniversary of the launch of the Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph watch that the original Heuer company launched specifically for racing drivers.

The car is officially known as the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Tag Heuer x Porsche – Legends of Panamericana, and the version shown at Laguna Seca bears racing number 154, which was also the number of one of the 550 Coupes. The second car, which bears racing number 152, will be presented during this year’s modern running of the Carrera Panamericana, scheduled for mid-October. Actor and racer Patrick Dempsey will drive one of the cars in the first two legs of the race.

Porsche said the second car will be offered for sale at a charity auction in Mexico in early 2024. It isn’t clear whether the first car will also be sold. Both were commissioned by Porsche Latin America via the Porsche Sonderwunsch personalization program.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS TAG Heuer x Porsche – Legends of Panamericana Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS TAG Heuer x Porsche – Legends of Panamericana Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS TAG Heuer x Porsche – Legends of Panamericana

Both cars feature the same Le Mans Silver Metallic paint finish, with the color used for many of the exterior details, including the parts bearing a carbon-fiber weave. Racing numbers are painted onto the doors and roof, while Tag Heuer logos feature on the hood and the side panels of the rear wing, as well as on the engine’s air filter box, which is visible through the rear window.

Inside, the seats are trimmed in Guards Red leather which contrasts with the black of the dashboard and door panels. Contrast stitching using the colors of the Mexican flag highlight the home country of the Carrera Panamericana race. A “GT4 RS Panamericana Special” script is found on the cupholder panel and treadplates. The final touch is a Tag Heuer stopwatch module in the center console.

No changes have been made to the powertrain. Sitting in the middle of the car is a 4.0-liter flat-6 borrowed from the engine in the previous-generation 911 GT3. The engine screams to 9,000 rpm and spits out a peak 493 hp. Drive is to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Porsche also used Rennsport Renuion for the debut of the limited-edition 911 GT3 R Rennsport track car, and a one-off 944 Safari that will be turned into a Hot Wheels car.

