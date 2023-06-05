A Tesla Model S Plaid is once again the fastest production electric vehicle around Germany’s notorious Nürburgring racetrack, thanks to a new Track Package announced in May that unlocks the vehicle’s true top speed of 200 mph.

Video published by Tesla over the weekend shows a 2023 Model S Plaid Track Package completing a lap of the full 12.9-mile Nordschleife in 7:25.231, besting the previous record of 7:33.35 set by a Porsche Taycan Turbo S last August. The video shows the Tesla reaching a top speed of 289 kph (approximately 179.5 mph) during the run.

The Tesla’s time is also one of the fastest for any production vehicle with four doors. The Model S Plaid Track Package was only two seconds off the record, a time of 7:23 set by a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S in 2020.

A Model S Plaid minus the Track Package previously lapped the ‘Ring in a time of 7:35.579 in 2021, which was a record for production EVs at the time. Notably, the latest run was achieved with a conventional round steering wheel, while the previous time was set with Tesla’s yoke-style steering wheel.

The Model S Plaid packs a hypercar-rivaling 1,020 hp generated by a three-motor powertrain. The Taycan Turbo S makes do with 671 hp, though a more powerful Taycan variant may be in the pipeline.

The Track Package further enhances the Model S Plaid’s performance via carbon-ceramic brake rotors measuring larger than 16 inches at each corner, plus 6-piston calipers up front and 4-piston calipers at the rear. The package also includes brake fluid designed for track driving, performance wheels and tires, and firmware updates required to unlock the 200-mph top speed.

Adding the Track Package costs $15,000 for the standard package and $20,000 with performance wheels and tires, on top of the Model S Plaid’s starting price of $109,880, including the $1,390 destination charge.

Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to congratulate the team for the attempt, which took place last Friday.

“Congrats Tesla Plaid racing team,” he said.

Musk has previously hinted at possibly dropping the Model S Plaid’s time below seven minutes with further enhancements, stating in a 2021 podcast with Joe Rogan that such a feat “would be a pretty wicked act on its own.”

Tweet by Elon Musk on June 3, 2023

Video from YouTube channel CarSpyMedia also shows some of the preparation Tesla made ahead of its latest attempt. Tesla had two cars on hand for the attempt, one red and one blue, and the record was achieved with the blue car.

The Model S Plaid Track Package may not hold the record for EVs for much longer. In addition to rumors of Porsche working on a new performance flagship in the Taycan range, Rimac was also recently spotted testing its Nevera electric hypercar at the ‘Ring.

Rimac in April set 23 records with the Nevera in acceleration and braking, and said it has set its sights on setting even more records throughout the year.

