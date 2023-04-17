(Our Auto Expert) – The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is the legendary brand’s first all-electric series model, combining technical perfection with Maybach exclusivity.

The car’s exterior is characterized by the brand’s typical black panel with vertical, chrome-plated trim strips in a three-dimensional depth look. The high-tech element for the radar sensors is fully integrated and no longer visible, and chrome-plated, filigree slats can also be found on the air intake of the bumper. The classic ​​Maybach lettering is discreetly incorporated into a chrome-plated decorative strip, which forms a unit with the continuous light strip of the standard digital light headlights.

The Maybach pattern with several small brand emblems can also be found in trim parts of the side bumper. ​The exterior includes the bold chrome surrounds on the side windows and the chrome-plated B-pillar trim. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has exclusive 21-inch alloy and forged wheels, including ​​Maybach lettering on the integrated exquisitely designed wheel hub caps. The rear lights are designed in a continuous light strip with a two-part helix and are animated across the entire width. Further enhancements to the rear are the chrome trim elements on the tailgate, the rear apron, the spoiler lip, and the ​​Maybach lettering.

The car’s interior perfectly underscores the Maybach credo, “What is good must also be beautiful” A highlight for the front passengers is the standard MBUX Hyper screen with “zero layer” and Mercedes-Maybach-specific start-up animations on all three displays.

The overall visual appearance is specifically designed for the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV in an elegant deep blue. The numerous exclusive features include the animated display of the instrument cluster in ​​Maybach mode. Natural materials made with perfect craftsmanship create a stylish contrast to the high-tech look.

While the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV comes standard with Maybach Exclusive Nappa Leather in the warm colors of Espresso Brown/Sable Brown Pearl, the Macchiato Beige/Bronze Brown Pearl is optional. Maybach MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Nappa leather in Crystal White/Silver Grey Pearl is available as an option for an even more sophisticated look.

The leather in all interior colors comes from sustainable processing. Natural woods are available as decorative parts: MANUFAKTUR Natural Grain Brown Birch Wood, MANUFAKTUR Natural Grain Brown Walnut Wood Trim, and ​​MANUFAKTUR Piano Lacquer Black Flowing Lines.



The car has an advanced air filtration system that filters out harmful particles and ensures the highest level of air quality. Thanks to the Maybach driving program, the car also offers maximum noise comfort.

The spacious interior offers a holistic comfort experience with a cocooning effect, and it is designed to redefine automotive excellence in the age of electromobility. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV sets a new benchmark in the all-electric top-end luxury SUV segment with its consistent interpretation of Sophisticated Luxury.

