RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People shopping for new cars tend to want those vehicles to have two things — better fuel efficiency and more safety features.

The American Automotive Association said Thursday that nearly 80 percent of the drivers it surveyed want carmakers to improve fuel economy.

Another 76 percent want active driving assistance systems such as automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control.

That comes as AAA released its 2022 car guide to help consumers who are looking to buy a new car. It contains reviews of 62 cars.

Industry analysts predict the prices of new and used cars this year will continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the semiconductor chip shortage and the increase in popularity of electric vehicles.