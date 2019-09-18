Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
After nearly a century, Wake Forest Fire Department to join the Town of Wake Forest
Take a look at First Lady Melania’s improvements to the White House
VIDEO: Chilling back-to-school PSA looks at school shootings
Aggressive Durham driver known as ‘STAYUMBL’ takes the stand for 2nd day of trial
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
Pitino settles with Louisville, ready for ‘new chapter’
Top Stories
PNC Arena reveals new massive LED scoreboard
Top Stories
A panda is the mascot for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
3 dead as speedboat trying to set record crashes off Venice
Yaz’s grandson Mike hits HR; Giants beat Red Sox 7-6 in 15
Verlander wins 19th as Astros beat Rangers 4-1
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 News at noon
Border Report Tour
New Mexico company chosen to build 11 miles of border wall
EXPLAINED: What is the border wall?
The barriers that make up the border wall
The process of legally crossing the US-Mexico border
Border wall plans could divide South Texas retirement community
More Border Report Tour Headlines
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
Money allocated for military projects to pay for segments of border wall
District judge in El Paso hears new challenge to border-wall emergency declaration
County leaders, residents in South Texas feel powerless against border wall
Video shows possible border-wall surveyors on private property
Film captures highline across Southwest border draw U.S., Mexico closer
Chicano activist harkens back to La Grulla before wall plans, Border Patrol ‘invaded’
Unincorporated areas of Starr County could be first to see border wall construction in South Texas
Desolate wildlife refuge slated for border wall in South Texas
Reclaiming the river: Rio Grande ‘sustains lifeblood’ of border region, wall opponents say
Trending Stories
Apex dad finds 3 teens passed out in running car – his message after the discovery
Wednesday is National Cheeseburger Day!
Judge finds bulk of evidence in Durham murder case may not be admissible in court
Man accused of raping 8-year-old girl, fracturing her skull with shovel has cases dismissed
Live newscasts
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps