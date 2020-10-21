Asylum seekers stage demonstration at the border, demand their cases be heard in US

Border Report Tour

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

BorderReport.com Resources

About The Tour

The Border Wall

Live Border Cameras

Meet The Team

TIJUANA (Border Report) — About 100 migrants awaiting the asylum process in Tijuana joined forces with activists and shelter workers for a late-morning demonstration demanding the U.S. grant them asylum.

The event took place on the south side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Participants stated the border has been slammed in their faces and that it’s only gotten worse since the pandemic began with no court cases being heard to determine if people are eligible for asylum.

“It’s important to remember that they are human beings, that everyone has the right to dignity, no human being is illegal, the United States has to remember that,” said Kathy Kruger, attorney for one of the immigrant shelters in Tijuana.

Known as the Migrant Protection Protocols policy, the Trump administration has mandated that asylum seekers await their cases south of the border forcing hundreds of immigrants to stay in border cities like Tijuana waiting for an audience with a judge. Such appointments have all but halted in American courts.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a case on the policy, which lower courts have found illegal, though the justices will not hear it until 2021

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.

View live cameras at the border.