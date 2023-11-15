RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Advance Auto Parts announced Wednesday the company plans to cut 400 jobs.

The company sent a statement to CBS 17 that confirmed the layoffs, including cutback to positions at its Raleigh headquarters.

In full, the statement said:

“As part of our ongoing strategic and operational review of the business, we have identified opportunities to streamline efforts, improve efficiency and significantly reduce costs within our organization. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to eliminate approximately 400 positions across our organization, including positions based at our Raleigh headquarters, corporate roles based outside of North Carolina, field based positions located outside of Raleigh and positions at our office in Hyderabad, India. The decision to eliminate even a single role is extremely difficult and we are committed to treating affected individuals with compassion and care by offering transition assistance to those impacted. The actions we are taking will enable us to support a narrowed list of priorities that are focused on the fundamentals of serving our customers and frontline teams. We remain confident that our industry is strong and that the opportunity for Advance to succeed on the road ahead is significant.”

