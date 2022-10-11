RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Long gone are the days of needing to wait outside your favorite store after Thanksgiving dinner to make sure you get the best deal on a new toy or electronic. Today, holiday shopping starts before the holiday season begins.

Amazon kicked off their Prime Early Access sale on Tuesday. It’s round two of July’s Amazon Prime Days.

“Amazon is throwing a party so every other retailer is also throwing a sales party,” said Kristin McGrath, editor of RetailMeNot’s blog The Real Deal.

It’s a party invitation retailers hope you’ll accept. For years they’ve slowly started the shopping season earlier. McGrath says Amazon’s sale is officially sending up the holiday shopping season signal.

“This is probably the earliest and most abrupt start to the season. All the sales on top of each other at the same time so the benefit for consumers is they have a little more time,” McGrath said.

Other stores are following suit advertising their own deals this week.

Jessica Young, director of research data at Digital Commerce 360, calls it the Amazon “halo” effect.

“You do see merchants like Walmart and Target increasingly run counter sales to capitalize the added traffic from online shoppers,” said Young.

Young says while the shopping season was creeping up, the pandemic sped things up. Initially, retailers rushed people to buy early because of supply chain issues. Now, they have a lot of stuff to get rid of.

“But then you lay on top of that this sort of inflation landscape that we’re dealing with and the fears of a recession and that really plays a huge role too,” said Young.

Shoppers are paying attention. A report from the National Retail Federation and Prosper found 38 percent of shoppers say they plan to shop earlier than usual. That’s up from the 36 percent who said they’d do so last year. Plus, 58 percent of holiday shoppers say sales are more important when buying gifts. That’s up from 48 percent in 2021.

“Because consumers are really concerned about inflation right now, [these sales] really sweeten the deal and get them to buy things that are on their list that might not have been able to afford otherwise,” McGrath said.

While many will take to the web to for a deal, it’s not the end for brick-and-mortar stores.

“I don’t think there will ever be something that completely eliminates the last minute shopper,” said Young.

Amazon ‘Crime’ Days?

Security experts say the Prime Days are considered by criminals to be a prime target for luring customers into scams.

Hackers are out in full force using phony Amazon sites to pull victims in.

CBS 17’s Steve Sbraccia reports not all fake sites are after your data or personal information, though. Some are just out-and-out frauds. You pay, but no merchandise ever shows up.

It’s important to make sure you’re using the real Amazon website. The best way is to check out the URL or originating email address for misspellings. Another tip: the real Amazon site will always have an “S” on the end of HTTP and a ‘lock’ icon.

Other ways to protect yourself: