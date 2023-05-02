RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of new businesses starting in North Carolina were at near-record levels during the first four months of 2023.

Secretary of State Elaine Marshall’s office said Tuesday that 60,000 new businesses were created between January and April.

That number also was between 60,000 and 61,000 for those four months in both 2021 and 2022. It was just 39,000 during that span in 2020.

“North Carolina’s entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well as new business creation filings remain historically high compared to pre-Covid creations,” Marshall said in a statement.

“As we celebrate National Small Business Week, we recognize that small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and the foundation of a strong North Carolina economy,” she said.

Small Business Week in North Carolina runs through Saturday.