RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Local businesses are bracing for the possibility of a strike by UPS workers later this summer, after the union authorized a strike if a contract isn’t agreed upon by the end of the month.

Last week, members of the Teamsters, the union representing more than half of UPS employees, voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if there’s no agreement. The strike authorization vote garnered 97% support.

Teamsters are hoping for improved driver safety, better pay, as well as a fix to what they say is excessive overtime in a new contract.

In a statement after the vote to authorize a strike, UPS said it’s confident the two sides will reach an agreement that is good for employees, the union, the company and its customers.

But local businesses are still preparing for the possibility of what could be a significant disruption to nationwide logistics should a strike occur.

“If it goes down, then it’s definitely going to cause a disruption because I don’t think there’s enough bandwidth in UPS, FedEx, DHL, any of those things to take that sort of volume,” said John Pugh, CEO of House of Swank.

House of Swank, a local online retailer, is already making adjustments, “We have been stockpiling a little bit more than we usually would, as far as blanks and that kind of stuff for our clothing,” Pugh explained.

While items sold to customers are handled by the Postal Service, House of Swank gets all its materials to make products from UPS.

“That’s going to be where the wrench is going to come in. I’m not sure exactly how we’re going to do it,” said Pugh.

While the business is taking in more inventory in preparation for a potential strike, Pugh says it’s a balancing act, “As a small business, do you want to have a ton of inventory with blank stuff that you may or may not need for two weeks, two months, to six months, or do you roll the dice, hope they resolve this?”

House of Swank’s CEO says they’ve come to know and become friends with the UPS drivers they see daily. He’s hopeful for a resolution that’s beneficial to what they need moving forward.