RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Black Friday is typically associated with big box stores selling goods at massive discounts, but it’s also one of the busiest shopping days of the year for small merchants. Many offer deals similar to their larger counterparts in order to keep up.

Rusty Sutton, the owner of The Green Monkey in downtown Raleigh, offered buy one, get one 70% off on Black Friday.

“It helps bring people to us, but it also helps them shop local and have some of that affordability,” Sutton said.

Sutton said his store not only offered a large discount, but pieces of art, unique to The Green Monkey. He said many of his original designs seen on artisanal cutting boards and ornaments represent his love for Raleigh. The shop owner also said he hopes this personal touch will attract people to his shop.

“As a small business, to compete with the big boxes, we have to be unique. A few years ago, we invested in machine production, so we could print many things ourselves,” Sutton said.

The Green Monkey’s one of many Raleigh shops participating in Black Friday sales. For a number of small merchants, the promotional day is one of the most important of the year.

“The reality is, small businesses, this is 30–40% of their entire year they’ll do during these times,” said Jennifer Martin, executive director of Shop Local Raleigh.

While Black Friday includes all retailers, large and small, Small Business Saturday is meant to promote local merchants. Many shops will have additional sales to celebrate the day, as well as through Cyber Monday.