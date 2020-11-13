When Should You Call For A Free Roof Inspection?

It is that time of year when the hot summer of North Carolina is slowly drifting away and cooler days are ahead of us. As the weather changes North Carolinians see more rain, more hurricanes start to roll through and North Carolinians are more aware of their leaking drains, leaking roofs and more.

Your home is your most important investment because it’s where you and your family live. The roof is what protects your home from the elements, and it is important to make sure that you have a quality roof over head. It is always better to address issues while they are still manageable, rather than letting damages get out of hand and potentially cause damage to other areas of your home. Roofs should be inspected twice per year and after any major storm event. Harbeck Roofing & Remodeling offers complimentary no obligation roof inspections to ensure that your home is in peak condition. Here are 5 signs that you should call today for a free roof inspection.

1. Missing Shingles

When there are shingles missing from your roof, it is very important to call for a roof inspection. Missing shingles allow a way for water to get into your home. They can also cause a zipper effect in future storms where you can lose more shingles and have more extensive damage.

2. Lifted Shingles

Wind can cause shingles to lift, crease, or break over time. This can allow wind driven rain to infiltrate the underlayment of the roof, which can cause more damage in the future. Lifted shingles need to be addressed before they become a more serious issue.

3. Lifted Ridge Vent and Ridge Cap

Ridge vent can be prone to lifting in the wind due to major storm events or improper installation. Ridge vent is key to proper attic and home ventilation, but lifting ridge vent can allow water to enter your home with wind driven rain and cause interior damage. If you notice that your ridge vent is lifting, you need to call for an inspection.

4. Leaks and Water Spotting on Ceilings or Walls

Leaks are always a sign of a problem. Not only are leaks inconvenient, but they can also cause expensive interior damage to your home. Leaks can be caused by a number of factors and it is important to get them checked out before they cause more damage to the home.

5. Roof Degranulation

Excessive amounts of granules running off your roof into gutters, driveways, or yards is a sign that your roof is past it’s lifespan. Degranulation of shingles causes your roof to lose water shedding capabilities and can potentially allow water to penetrate through the raw fiberglass matting remaining. This is typically a sign that your roof is due for replacement.

Harbeck Roofing wants to make sure that your homes are protected before winter storms hit so that during this holiday season you don’t need to be concerned about your roof. If you are interested in receiving your free consultation head on over to: https://www.harbeckroofing.com/.